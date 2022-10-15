Walla Walla County will elect a new Prosecuting Attorney this year. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Morales, a Democrat, is running against Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Gabe Acosta, a Republican, to replace the retiring Jim Nagle, who has been the county’s top prosecutor since 1989.
The court system in Walla Walla County has been in catchup mode with a sizable backlog of cases that started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whoever wins the election will take over an office that, along with the rest of the court system, is trying to reduce the backlog while maintaining justice for victims and the accused alike.
Acosta has been in the office since 1988 and since 1996 has served in the office's number 2 spot as chief deputy prosecutor. Morales has been with the office since 2017.
What is your top priority if elected, and how would you ensure you can accomplish it?
The county Prosecutor’s Office deals with both civil and criminal law matters. We must make sure we serve with integrity, a strong work ethic, transparency and high energy. I will lead by example and establish protocols for meeting these standards as we communicate with the public, civic agencies and our criminal justice system partners, to ensure we maintain a high quality public office that is more efficient and meets the county’s needs.
In the criminal division, I will establish a more supportive environment for teamwork among both deputies and support staff so that the office’s operations run more efficiently. Increased efficiency and better communication will result in the deputies being able to do their work well, stay on schedule, and reduce and prevent backlog.
In the civil division, the prosecutor’s office needs to have attorneys who have the skill, training and experience to effectively and successfully advise and represent county officials and departments. I will see that this is done.
What is the biggest problem you see with the justice system in Walla Walla, and how would you help fix it?
The biggest problem is lack of resources: we need an additional judge or full-time court commissioner to handle increased caseload and current backlog. Additional staff will work to clear the current backlog and keep it cleared. I would advocate for those additional resources by meeting with the public to inform them of the current criminal justice needs and why they are essential. Having a more efficient prosecutor’s office as noted in the response above will not by itself eliminate the current criminal backlog; additional outside resources in the criminal justice system are needed as well.
Why are you a better fit for prosecutor than your opponent?
Experience, experience, experience. I have been in the Prosecutor’s Office for 34 years. I am currently the chief deputy prosecutor. I serve as county prosecutor when the current elected prosecutor is gone or on vacation. I know how the office works and should work. I have tried over 200 jury trials and argued appeals. I have both criminal and civil experience. I have tried murder cases, drug delivery and meth lab cases, rape cases, sexual assault cases, fraud cases, unfair labor practice cases. I know and work well with our judges, court staff and law enforcement.
