Republicans Gunner Fulmer and Darren Goble will face off in the Nov. 8 General Election in a race to decide who will serve a four-year term on the three-person Walla Walla County Commission.
Fulmer, a spokesperson and sergeant for the Walla Walla Police Department, and Goble, a Touchet-area farmer and volunteer firefighter, won the top two spots in August’s primary election, securing their names on the general election ballot.
Democrat Danielle Garbe Reser has also announced a write-in campaign for the position. After Democrat John Haid lost the August primary election, disqualifying him from a general election write-in campaign, Reser announced she was throwing her hat in the ring.
The three are running to fill the seat of outgoing Commissioner Greg Tompkins, who is not seeking reelection.
County Commissioners have the authority to pass local laws and taxes affecting residents in unincorporated Walla Walla County, and have budgetary authority over all other county agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioners are currently paid salaries of $86,176, with annual pay bumps decided through a formula benchmarked to the salaries of Superior Court judges. Commissioners voted in May to give themselves and other county positions an additional 19% pay bump, which will take effect in 2025
Q: If elected, do you support any changes to taxes or fees for county residents?
A: As a business owner and community leader, I'm always concerned with the taxes and fees we pay. Are we getting what we pay for? Are our tax dollars being used wisely? Are we getting results in a timely manner for the fees we're paying? I believe in using best practices from other entities or counties when applicable. There is no reason to reinvent the wheel if someone has a process that works best. There are laws and rules to follow, but we must do everything we can to streamline processes. We the residents need to be confident in our government’s efficiency. I have the financial background and experience to ensure that our county’s dollars are used effectively.
Q: What ideas do you have to make the county more transparent and accessible, including for Latino residents?
A: It is important that our communications, including the website and county documents, include Spanish. This will ensure that all are able to understand the workings of the county commission. Roundtable discussions are good. What I've witnessed is that many times people do not attend these meetings unless there is an issue that needs to be addressed. For years, I have attended morning coffee groups and various get togethers at cafés and restaurants. These are diverse groups that include people from every walk of life. I have always included and been connected to people from the Latino community. As members of our community, it’s important that their voice is heard. We’re always receptive and welcoming when new people stop by our gatherings and chat. This creates an intimate opportunity for people to voice their concerns and ideas. I always ask, how are we doing? What can we do to make things better? Is there something we need to change? People know that I'm honest and sincere and that I really do care about our community. These get-togethers have helped me to be a better school board Director, fire commissioner, business leader and county resident.
Q: Many of the issues facing county residents involve aspects of various local governments other than the Board of County Commissioners. How would you improve partnerships between the county and these other entities, such as the cities?
A: Improving partnerships is a two-way street. To continue making Walla Walla County a prosperous and safe place to work and raise a family requires we all work together to pull the wagon in the same direction. As a lifelong resident and contributor, I have built many personal relationships with people who are members of the Port of Walla Walla, Walla Walla County, and cities of College Place & Walla Walla. We also need to include Wallula, Burbank, Prescott, Touchet, Dixie and Waitsburg in discussions. Every community in Walla Walla County has a voice and deserves to be heard. In addition, I also believe my relationship with our State legislators will benefit our county in a proactive way. I believe I have the ability to foster positive relationships with anyone. It takes time and you have to have people who are willing to listen and participate. Bringing these entities together on a regular basis is imperative for Walla Walla County to be successful!
