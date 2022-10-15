Republicans Gunner Fulmer and Darren Goble will face off in the Nov. 8 General Election in a race to decide who will serve a four-year term on the three-person Walla Walla County Commission.
Fulmer, a spokesperson and sergeant for the Walla Walla Police Department, and Goble, a Touchet-area farmer and volunteer firefighter, won the top two spots in August’s primary election, securing their names on the general election ballot.
Democrat Danielle Garbe Reser has also announced a write-in campaign for the position. After Democrat John Haid lost the August primary election, disqualifying him from a general election write-in campaign, Reser announced she was throwing her hat in the ring.
The three are running to fill the seat of outgoing Commissioner Greg Tompkins, who is not seeking reelection.
County Commissioners have the authority to pass local laws and taxes affecting residents in unincorporated Walla Walla County, and have budgetary authority over all other county agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioners are currently paid salaries of $86,176, with annual pay bumps decided through a formula benchmarked to the salaries of Superior Court judges. Commissioners voted in May to give themselves and other county positions an additional 19% pay bump, which will take effect in 2025.
Q: If elected, do you support any changes to taxes or fees for county residents?
A: I don’t want our taxes going up to cover the 19% pay raises the commissioners approved to go into effect for commissioner salaries in 2025. If elected I will reject that raise. These are funds we should be investing in our region or returning to taxpayers, not putting in commissioners’ wallets.
We need to understand that people are hurting and at risk of getting priced out of their homes and this community. I’ve heard from seniors on fixed incomes who have not sold or improved their homes but saw 50% increases in their assessments. On top of these soaring assessments, commissioners took the full 1% tax increase they were permitted on three property levies. If elected, I’d like the county to better explain the assessment and taxing process and where our taxes are going so there’s more engagement in these critical decisions. Some counties have implemented new software to more accurately and fairly assess properties using known metrics. I think we should explore that option so there’s more transparency and trust in the system.
Finally, we could bring everyone’s tax burden down if we attract and grow more business in this region. I’d work closely with the port on our economic development prospects and our whole region on what it will take to grow smartly and sustainably in the future.
Q: What ideas do you have to make the county more transparent and accessible, including for Latino residents?
A: I’d like our county to take a customer service approach and ask residents directly how they’d like the county to improve and then be responsive to those concerns. Only three people oversee our whole county and its budget of over $100 million. Right now, it is very hard to follow the work of the county and difficult to attend meetings held during typical working hours. If elected, I will provide more oversight and more opportunities for public engagement with the board so its work is transparent and so the public can be more involved in discussions for how best to invest our dollars.
Some ideas we could consider are:
Hold twice-yearly outreach meetings to listen to voters and share information. These should be held after work hours, rotating locations around the county, and provide interpretation, food and childcare to make them accessible to families. They could also invite other elected officials from cities, the port and the Legislature so everyone gets to know each other better.
Update the county website with current information provided in English and Spanish.
Evaluate where we need more Spanish language services and prioritize hiring for these skills or bringing in interpretation services.
Hire a communications professional whose job it is to keep the website current, share county news and commissioner meeting minutes and decisions with the public via the website, social media, and a newsletter, similar to the outreach done by the cities of Walla Walla and College Place.
Q: Many of the issues facing county residents involve aspects of various local governments other than the Board of County Commissioners. How would you improve partnerships between the county and these other entities, such as the cities?
A: As CEO of Sherwood Trust, I saw first hand how much more effective it was for groups to request funding together through coordinated, rather than competing, proposals. If elected, I will prioritize collaboration with the cities and port so we have a consolidated list of our top asks to the state legislature, the federal government, and any outside funders.
Two areas where the county could do more to help the cities and all residents are housing and mental health. The county is the lead for these social services and needs to collaborate closely with partners who are doing the work directly. On housing, we need to look at the range of challenges from homelessness to availability and make sure we are providing sufficient permanent, supportive housing services and affordable housing options at all income levels. On mental health, we need to support the full and rapid implementation of the recommendations from the study the county commissioned, which includes hiring a leader and making sure the 1/10 of 1% funds are invested appropriately and wisely.
At Sherwood Trust, I worked closely on projects with cities and parks districts, including upgrades to the pools in Prescott and Walla Walla and flood management in Waitsburg. As a community member, I’ve worked closely with city council and school board members across the county. These are relationships that I would bring to the county and would look forward to renewing in this new capacity. I ask for the honor of earning your vote.
