Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane faces Democratic challenger Natasha Hill in the 5th Congressional District race.
McMorris Rodgers was first elected to Congress in 2004, and previously served in the Legislature. Hill is a Spokane-based attorney and adjunct professor at Gonzaga Law School.
The 5th Congressional District includes Walla Walla County and all or most of 11 other of Washington’s easternmost counties. The district’s boundaries were recently changed in statewide redistricting following the 2020 Census.
U.S. House members face a myriad of issues in the upcoming term, including soaring inflation and access to healthcare, all amid historic political tensions.
The upcoming election will be an uphill battle for Hill, who earned just over 30% of the vote in the August primary, while McMorris Rodgers received over 51%. Democrats in the four-way race collectively got over 40% of the vote, while Republicans received nearly 60%.
The base salary for a member of Congress is $174,000.
U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers
Q: What is your top legislative priority if elected, and how would you ensure you can accomplish it in D.C. during your term?
A: I am committed to prioritizing real solutions to win the future and restore hope in the American Dream. From rural broadband expansion, to flipping the switch on American energy here at home, I believe in an all-of-the-above strategy. Families across Eastern Washington are feeling the pain of the Biden Administration and Democrats one-party-rule. Inflation has hit a 40-year high, and prices have risen across the board – everywhere from the gas pump to the grocery store. We need to balance the budget, remove burdensome regulations, unleash American energy to bring down gas prices, and stop out of control government spending to reduce costs for families in Eastern Washington. It’s time for Congress to start working for the people and reverse the damage the Biden Administration’s supply chain and inflation crisis has caused, so families can afford to put food on the table. The American people are counting on us.
Q: Do you support reinstating the right to abortion as previously defined in Roe v. Wade through congressional action?
A: What I have supported in the past is the pain capable legislation, which would set the limit at 20 weeks. My goal is to foster an environment where no woman feels like abortion is their only option. I believe we need to do a better job of supporting women and their children at every stage of pregnancy, which means making sure they know the resources available. I have a long history of supporting moms and babies during my time in Congress.
I also want to be clear what the left is advocating for. The bill that passed out of the House this year by the Democrats would allow for abortions for any reason, including sex, race, or disability, at any point during pregnancy, all the way up until birth. I believe that is a radical standpoint, and I think many Eastern Washington families and Americans agree with me.
Q: Do you believe that the 2020 election was fair and accurate, and that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected?
A: I do not believe the election was stolen. I voted to certify the electoral college results and believe Joe Biden is the legitimate president.
There are two sets of facts we need to acknowledge. First, the election was not stolen. There was not widespread fraud that undermined our democracy. It’s also true that millions of Americans across the country saw their voting procedures change overnight in response to the pandemic, and in a number of instances, those changes occurred outside of the legal and constitutional process in that state. Election officials in numerous states unilaterally made changes to mail in voting without approval from the legislatures. This is not how changes are supposed to be made, and it resulted in many voters having legitimate concerns about the process.
We need to have a real conversation about the flaws in our system and work together to address them. We need voter ID requirements, we need to establish standards for the US Postal Service handling mail in ballots, we need to clean up voter rolls, and we need to crack down on any foreign interference. These are common sense solutions that will make our system stronger for every American – Republican, Democrat, and Independent – and give all of us the confidence that our vote is being counted in a free and fair election every time we cast a ballot.
