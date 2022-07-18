Information for one local candidate for Walla Walla County commissioner was not included in the Local Voters’ pamphlet sent alongside ballots for the upcoming August primary. Now, election officials are working to fix the error.
Gunner Fulmer, one of four candidates for County Commissioner District No. 3, submitted information on time and to the proper official, and he was sent a verification that the information was received, according to a press release from the county auditor. However, the information was not processed properly, through no fault of the Fulmer campaign.
Because Fulmer had received verification that his information was received but his page appeared blank in the Local Voters’ pamphlet, the Auditors office will be sending out Fulmer’s statement to all voters within Commissioner District No. 3. While commissioners are elected countywide during the general election, only residents of the district can vote in the primary.
If Fulmer is one of the top two candidates during the primary and proceeds to the general election, his information will be included in the pamphlet for the general election.
Information on candidates in the Local Voters’ pamphlets are submitted by the candidates themselves and detail their elected experience, professional experience, education, community service, and a statement on why they are running for public office, as well as contact information for the candidate. They are an opportunity for candidates to make a last pitch to voters who are considering who to support in upcoming elections.
