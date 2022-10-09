The Nov. 8 general election is just over the horizon, and voters in Walla Walla County will soon be asked to weigh in on a number of federal, state and local races.
Ballots will be mailed to voters no later than Oct. 21. Eligible citizens can register to vote online and by mail until Oct. 31, or in-person until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Two federal races are on the ballot. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat, is running against Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley of Pasco. U.S. House incumbent Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Spokane Republican, is running against Democratic challenger Natasha Hill of Spokane.
Voters also will weigh in on a number of local and state-level races, along with ballot measures.
The race to be Washington’s next Secretary of State pits Democrat Steve Hobbs against nonpartisan challenger Julie Anderson, who is the Pierce County Auditor. Hobbs was appointed in 2021 to replace Kim Wyman, a Republican who left to take an elections security position with the Biden administration.
For Walla Walla County voters, there are two state legislative races on the ballot. For Legislative District 16 Position 1, incumbent Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla, will face challenger Jeff Strickler, D-Walla Walla. For Position 2, incumbent Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, will face Jan Corn, D-Walla Walla.
There are also a number of competitive county-level races this year. For an open seat on the County Commission, Republicans Gunner Fulmer and Darren Goble will appear on the ballot. Democrat Danielle Garbe Reser is running a write-in campaign for that seat.
Incumbent County Auditor Karen Martin, a Republican, will face Marjorie Denton Sanborn, a Democrat. They are both from Walla Walla.
Republican Gabriel Acosta will face Democrat Michelle Morales to fill the role of Walla Walla Prosecuting Attorney when incumbent Jim Nagle retires at the end of 2022.
For the nonpartisan part-time District Court judge position, Jared Hawkins will face Nicholas Holce.
Ballot measures
Walla Walla County Prop. 1 will ask voters to clarify how county officials can spend revenues from the existing Juvenile Detention Sales and Use Tax.
Voters in the Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District will be asked to choose whether to approve a levy of $0.31 per $1,000 of assessed property value to pay for the district’s maintenance and operation expenses in 2023.
Voters in Columbia School District No. 400 will be asked whether to support a levy to fund safety, security and infrastructure improvements. The levy would start at an estimated $0.83 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2023, dropping each year to $0.76 per $1,000 in 2026.
Columbia County
In Columbia County, incumbent Columbia County Commissioner Charles Amerein, R-Waitsburg, will face off against Jack Miller, R-Dayton.
Incumbent Sheriff Joe Helm will face Jeff Jenkins. They are both Republicans from Dayton.
Columbia County voters will be asked to whether to create a Joint Metropolitan Park District, primarily for the purpose of operating a community swimming pool, and if so, which candidates should fill the district’s five newly created positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.