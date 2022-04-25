John Haid, education program coordinator at the Washington State Penitentiary through Walla Walla Community College, has announced his candidacy to replace outgoing Greg Tompkins on the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners.
Haid is currently the only Democrat to have joined the increasingly crowded race. Republicans Gunner Fulmer, Wayne Langford and Darren Goble previously announced their candidacy.
If elected, Haid wrote in a statement that he would focus on education, business and community support services, as well as improving accountability to the public.
"I intend to foster more transparency and availability to the people of Walla Walla County,” Haid wrote. “The people of Walla Walla County ask more of government officials they vote for, and I intend to meet, if not exceed, their expectations."
Haid’s focus on education is informed by his work in the corrections system, where he has seen first-hand the impact education can have to change the trajectory of a person’s life, he wrote.
“We need to make plans that look forward, and I believe the decisions we make now should consider the kids who will live the future."
Haid is also currently a student at Walla Walla Community College.
If elected as county commissioner, Haid will continue his volunteer work as a youth soccer coach and engage in board work, he wrote.
In 2021, Haid ran for College Place City Council and resoundingly defeated incumbent Jerry Lee Bobbitt by more than 25 points.
However, Haid was later disqualified from serving in that position because he had recently moved residences. He was eligible to serve on the City Council when he registered his campaign, but he and his family moved to a new home a short distance away during the election.
That residence was slightly outside of city limits, a fact that Haid said he did not realize when he moved. State law requires council members to live in the city they represent, disqualifying Haid from serving his term.
However, Haid’s new home is located within County Commissioner District 3, the seat for which he is now vying.
"When one door shuts, God always opens another." Haid said, "I entered that race wanting to give back to the community that embraced my family."
