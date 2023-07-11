Walla Walla and Columbia county residents can learn more about a levy lid lift proposed in Fire District 2 at an information meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 17.
The measure will appear on the primary election ballot in the district, which serves Waitsburg and surrounding areas in Columbia and Walla Walla counties.
State law limits levy-funded districts to a 1% increase annually. For increases higher than 1%, the district must propose the increase for voter approval.
The increase affects the total amount of taxes collected by the district and is not an increase on the tax rate per taxpayer.
Fire District 2 is proposing an increase to cap the levy at $1 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. It’s currently at 42 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Voters can learn more about the measure and ask questions at the meeting, which will be at the Plaza Theater, 208 W. Main St. in Waitsburg.
Look for more coverage of the proposed levy lid lift from the Union-Bulletin ahead of the primary election.
