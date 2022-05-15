While many have already announced they are running for local office in the upcoming 2022 election, the official candidate-filing week opens Monday, May 16, and runs through Friday, May 20.
Come Monday, a link on the Walla Walla County Elections Department website will activate, allowing candidates to file to appear on primary and general election ballots.
In addition to an online submission form, paper copies can also be printed from the website, which can be filled out and turned into the Elections Department, located in the county courthouse.
Candidates for district-based offices or for precinct committee officer positions must live in the district or precinct they hope to represent. Candidates can correct out-of-date voter registration information in-person at the Elections Department and are encouraged to do so prior to filing. Department staff will be available to assist.
Similarly, candidates for public office in Columbia County will be able to file online on the county Elections Department website or in person.
Walla Walla County offices up for election this year include:
- Assessor
- Auditor
- Clerk
- Commissioner, District No. 3
- Coroner
- Prosecutor
- Sheriff
- Treasurer
- District Court Judge, full-time
- District Court Judge, part-time
In addition, both state representatives for Legislative District 16, which includes Walla Walla County, will be on the ballot this year.
Columbia County offices up for election this year include:
- Assessor
- Auditor
- Clerk
- Commissioner, District No. 3
- Prosecuting Attorney
- Sheriff
- Treasurer
- District Court Judge
In addition, both state representatives for Legislative District 9, which now includes Columbia County after recent redistricting, will also be on the ballot.
