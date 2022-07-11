Candidates for Walla Walla County commissioner and one of the two races for local state representatives will attend a forum at 6:30 p.m. July 14 to discuss their bids for public office.
The Thursday forum will only include local races with more than two candidates.
Two races meet that criteria this year, including the four-way race for Walla Walla County commissioner between Republicans Gunner Fulmer, Darren Goble and Wayne Langford and Democrat John Haid.
The forum will also give an opportunity for voters to meet the three candidates for Legislative District 16 Position 1, including incumbent Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla, Democrat Jeff Strickler, and Peace and Freedom Party candidate Sharon Kay Schiller.
Only the two candidates in each of these races that receive the most votes in the August primary will advance to the general election in November.
The forum will be hosted by the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce, the American Association of University Woman and the Walla Walla Association of Realtors.
Those wishing to submit questions must pre-register and participate via zoom. Pre-register at bit.ly/candidate-forum.
The forum will also be available to stream via the chamber’s Facebook page.
