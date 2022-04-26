Chief Deputy Assessor Byron Burres has announced his candidacy for Walla Walla County Assessor.
If elected, Burres said in an interview he would strive to provide fair and equitable assessments to local property owners and maintain an open-door policy to address the community’s questions and concerns.
“Property valuation and taxes effect everyone in the county, so it’s a big issue, and we really take it seriously to be as equitable and fair as we can be,” Burres said.
The assessor’s primary responsibility is to determine the fair and real market value of properties, a process guided by the regulations of the state Department of Revenue.
The importance of the position has been demonstrated by skyrocketing property values in the last two years, Burres said, which can have a complicated impact on tax rates and can cause confusion. As assessor, Burres said he would combat that confusion with open communication.
“I want to improve communication between the office and property owners,” he said. “The more transparency we have, the better people understand and are at least not threatened when they see values change.”
Born and raised in Walla Walla County, Burres has worked in the Assessor’s Office for 12 years, first as a residential appraiser and currently as the chief deputy assessor, the office’s number two position.
He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Eastern Washington University. After college, he took a job with Amazon for a year and a half before returning to Walla Walla to seek a position in the Assessor’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.