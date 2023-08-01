Alayna Brinton is leading the race for Walla Walla School Board Position 4 after the initial vote count for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, primary election, which also showed incumbent Eric Rindal receiving the third-most votes.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Brinton lead with 2,338 votes, or 41.22%, and Zana Carver was following with 2,085 votes, or 36.76%. Rindal so far trails with 1,241 votes, or 21.88%. Eight write-in votes were cast in the race.
Elections officials said more ballots remain to be counted with another update on vote results expected on Friday, Aug. 4.
Once all ballots are counted, the two candidates with the most votes will move on to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Walla Walla School Board candidates are elected to four-year terms.
Rindal, who has been on the school board since 2019, is the founder of Waterbrook Winery and co-founder of a technology company called Ingio. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Brinton, who is running for public office for the first time, said she was excited to move on to the next part of her campaign.
"I didn't really know what to expect," Brinton said. "My world is mental health, so this is kind of stretching some of my experiences, and I'm excited about it."
Brinton is the founder of Anchor Point Counseling and Blue Mountain Health Cooperative. She also has raised the most money during the Position 4 campaign, bringing in $5,741 as of Tuesday, July 25.
"I signed up for this entire adventure to try to make a difference," Brinton said. "I'm so happy I made it past this primary."
Meanwhile Carver is running for a seat on the school board for the second time after her first campaign attempt in 2021. Carver is an associate professor of biology at Columbia Basin College. She declined to comment Tuesday night.
