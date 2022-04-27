Attorney and business owner Jared Hawkins has announced his candidacy for the part-time Walla Walla County District Court judge position currently held by John O. Knowlton.
District courts handle misdemeanors, traffic infractions, civil and small claims cases.
Walla Walla County’s district court has two judges, a full-time presiding judge who manages most cases, and a part-time judge who handles a smaller caseload and can fill in if the full-time judge is unavailable.
If elected, Hawkins wrote in a statement that he would continue to practice law as a private attorney when not called to serve as judge.
“As a judge, I will rely on my broad and varied experience as an attorney,” Hawkins wrote. “If elected, I pledge to be respectful and fair to those who appear in judicial proceedings before me.”
Hawkins has 17 years of legal experience in areas such as wills and estates as well as criminal, municipal, property, administrative and business law.
Hawkins served on active duty in the Air Force for over six years as a member of the Judge Advocate General Corps, which represents soldiers and the U.S. Air Force and provides legal advice to senior Air Force officials.
He continues to serve as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves, currently assigned to Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, and provides legal services for the reserves.
Hawkins also volunteers or supports multiple community organizations such as the Rotary Club, the Walla Walla County Veteran’s Relief Advisory Board, the Blue Mountain Action Council Volunteer Attorney Program, and other local nonprofits, according to his announcement. He also serves as a volunteer leader in his church congregation.
District court’s impact on the residents of Walla Walla County is significant, a responsibility Hawkins would take seriously, he wrote.
“District Court touches the lives of those in our community every day,” he wrote. “I have met, served, or worked with individuals with varying needs across many backgrounds. My life experiences, combined with my legal experience, position me exceptionally well for the cases I will see on the bench.”
