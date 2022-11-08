Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Gabe Acosta leads Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Morales in the race to replace their boss, James Nagle.
As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Acosta, a Republican, led his Democratic opponent 5,289 votes, 62.57%, to 3,161 votes, 37.4%.
In Walla Walla County, 8,598 ballots had been counted. An estimated 8,395 remain to be counted.
Acosta, who has been Nagle’s chief deputy since 1996 and with the office since 1988, was not ready to declare victory.
“There is still a lot to go,” Acosta said.
He did, however, said he’s feeling good with the numbers so far.
“I’m really happy that I have the support of the county, and that the voters went the way that they did” Acosta said. “I just hope the rest of the count goes the same way.”
Morales, who has worked for the Walla Walla County Prosecutor’s Office since 2017, could not be reached for comment by the time of publication of this story.
Nagle announced in April he would retire at the end of his current term.
