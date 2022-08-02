Ballots for the Tuesday, Aug. 2, primary election must be turned in no later than 8 p.m. today.
Results out Tuesday night will show who voters support in county, state and federal elections, and only the top two vote getters in each race, regardless of party, will advance to the November general election.
Highly competitive races for Congress, state House and state-wide races, and Walla Walla County commissioner will be winnowed down to two finalists.
A number of local elections, especially at the county level, only have two candidates. Though both candidates will proceed to the general election, primary results will still give the first indication of which have the most support, at least from early voters.
Ballots can be returned to secure dropboxes until 8 p.m. today, when they will be locked, or given directly to county elections officials at the Walla Walla and Columbia county courthouses.
Ballots can also be submitted through the postal service, though they must be postmarked today, and elections officials recommend that late voters bring their ballots into the post office. Ballots must be signed.
Dropbox locations can be found at VoteWA.gov, and voters can also check this website to see if their ballot has been received.
More information on candidates for local office, especially in races with more than two candidates, can be found at union-bulletin.com.
As of Monday evening, 27% of registered voters in Walla Walla County and 38.5% of registered voters in Columbia County had already submitted their ballots, according to elections officials.
Both are higher than average early return rates, according to data from the Washington Secretary of State, with Columbia County’s turnout higher than any county in the state except for Lincoln County.
Columbia County also so far has the lowest percentage of challenged ballots, which can happen when a signature doesn’t match voter records or if a ballot is simply unsigned, with only two challenged ballots thus far, or 0.18% of those returned.
Walla Walla County, meanwhile, has 166 challenged ballots, or about 1.7% of all ballots returned, above the state average of 1.25%.
