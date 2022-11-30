Walla Walla County, like the rest of Washington state’s 39 counties, certified its 2022 election results on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
With a nearly 66% turnout of the county’s more than 37,000 registered voters, the final count of about 400 ballots changed none of the previously published results, even as a few margins narrowed or widened.
In total, 24,433 votes were tallied from Nov. 8 through 4:32 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Walla Walla County elections department.
In Columbia County about 2,200 of almost 2,900 voters filled in their ballots. Those results were certified at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday and did not change race outcomes already in place, auditor Cathy Abel said, noting the 2022 election went smoothly for her office.
That adds up to a voter turnout of about 77%, not an unusual number in Columbia County, even for a mid-term election, Abel said.
“We are a small community, so every race usually consists of someone you know.”
Washington will certify election results by Thursday, Dec. 8.
Umatilla County election results will be certified along with the rest of Oregon on Dec. 5
