Walla Walla Public Schools is in the process of relocating three of its learning programs — Walla Walla Online, Opportunity and Homelink — to the Carnegie Learning Center downtown.
Starting this fall, the Carnegie Learning Center — formerly the Carnegie Picture Lab at 109 S. Palouse St. — will be open five days a week and staffed with 17 employees who will work with students enrolled in one of the three programs. The programs were previously located at 1917 E. Isaacs Ave.
The move downtown is the result of a partnership between the school district and the city. Andy Coleman, director of the city’s parks and recreation department, said while the building was previously used for some recreation programs, most of them were moved to the senior center last year.
“It’s a good opportunity to have somebody in that building every day or at least on a very regular basis, whereas after we moved our programs out of there, there wasn’t a lot of activity going on,” Coleman said.
High school students in the Opportunity program will be on site for two hours a day. Opportunity is a flexible alternative learning program that allows students to complete courses at their own pace. Opportunity students will also have the chance to take courses through Arizona State University.
Rob Ahrens, director of all three programs, said all high school students in the school district would be able to take these college-level courses starting this fall.
“Our superintendent, Wade Smith, was in communication with other districts who had a similar partnership and explored it and brought it to us,” Ahrens said. “We’ve got students who are enrolling for those courses this fall, which is great. Those credits are going to be highly transferable, so wherever they go they’re likely to be able to use them all.”
Students in the K-5 Homelink program, which is for homeschool students, will have the option to attend classes at the learning center one to three days a week for arts, science, physical education and brain games. Elementary Homelink students will be scheduled to come in at different times than high school students.
“We're in a time where there's a lot of great partnerships between the city and the school district,” Ahrens said. “This is something that was offered up as a potential solution for our space needs, particularly as we’re bringing in our Homelink program and those kids from homeschool families.”
This fall will be the first time the Homelink program is offered after an eight-year hiatus.
Students in the Walla Walla Online remote learning program are each assigned a school district teacher to assist as their learning coach with whom they can meet on a regular basis at the learning center.
This summer, the district is renovating the learning center by painting, replacing the floors, improving plumbing, adding high speed internet and technology and installing security cameras.
“It's a great community service,” Coleman said. “The city and the school district have a great partnership that’s existed for a long time, so to have the school district in there providing programs — it’s a benefit to the community.”
