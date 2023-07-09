Walla Walla Community College's wine program is becoming more accessible this year by accepting part-time students, which it has never done before.
Previously, students could only join the enology and viticulture program for a two-year or one-year program as a full-time student. Beginning this summer, students can pick up one or two classes per quarter, whichever works in their schedule.
“We’re trying to free up the schedule a little bit — make it more versatile and accessible for students that may be only able to take one course into their lives this quarter, and just gradually build your skill set that way,” said interim program director Casey McClellan.
McClellan said this change to the program stems from WWCC's goal to make education more accessible but was amplified by the pandemic.
“We all had to adapt,” McClellan said. “We started thinking differently about the structure of instruction and how we delivered instruction and education and really trying to meet students where they were in their lives.”
McClellan said he and WWCC President Chad Hickox decided that offering a part-time option would make the program less “rigid” and more “free flowing.” The well-known program draws thousands of students from across the U.S. as well as international students.
“I actually moved here just to do the two-year EV program at WWCC,” said student Libby Lindstrom. She is in the beginning of her second year.
“I was super excited to continue my education while getting the hands-on experience in the school’s vineyard and cellar. The program has such a great reputation nationally, so more than half of my classmates moved here just to pursue this degree.”
This quarter, the enology and viticulture program has one part-time student, but that number is expected to grow as time goes on. McClellan said the part-time option could be helpful especially for adult learners who have kids and busy work lives.
He also said someone participating in the program part time could still earn a degree.
“You’re doing the same amount of work, you're just spacing it out over a much longer time frame,” McClellan said. “Maybe at certain times of the year you could take two courses at a time and take the summer off.”
Advising and registration for the fall quarter began Tuesday, June 27. Classes begin Monday, Sept. 25. Anyone interested can learn more about the program and apply on WWCC’s website at dept.wwcc.edu/enology.
