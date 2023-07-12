The first of Walla Walla Community College's Warrior Wednesday Welcome Days is planned for Wednesday, July 19, for anyone interested in exploring the college’s educational programs and financial aid opportunities.
The free event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. in Building D on WWCC’s campus. Warrior Wednesday is also scheduled for Aug. 16 and Sept. 13.
College staff will be available to answer questions about the process of becoming a student and provide one-on-one assistance with the free WWCC application form and applying for financial aid. Staff will also be available to provide information about the GED high school equivalency and English Language Acquisition offerings at WWCC.
“Our new student orientation events have been packed, so we designed Warrior Wednesday Welcome Days for anyone who is curious about WWCC but still exploring, especially folks who have kids or need to come a little later in the day,” said WWCC Director of Outreach Melissa Rodriguez. “Our friendly staff will be here to answer any and all questions while the kids are entertained.”
Current students are also invited to the event and receive help with troubleshooting their financial aid forms and other questions.
The college advises attendees to bring the following items if they are seeking assistance with completing financial aid documents: Social Security number, driver’s license, federal income tax form for 2021 and W-2s for wages earned in 2021. Bilingual staff will also be available.
“Summer is the perfect time to connect and prepare to start the academic year,” Rodriguez said. “We are excited to welcome and support all future and returning students at Warrior Wednesdays this summer.”
To learn more about Warrior Wednesday Welcome Days, contact outreach@wwcc.edu or call 509-522-2500. Anyone who is unable to make it to a Warrior Wednesday event can also visit the WWCC booth at the Walla Walla County Fair from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 or stop by either campus during regular business hours.
