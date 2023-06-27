The deadline to apply for Walla Walla Community College’s Warrior Pledge financial aid program is Saturday, July 1.
The program, which began last year, has expanded to cover students from 15 surrounding counties in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
The program offered financial assistance to more than 40 students across six counties in its first year. It is designed to be a “last dollar” program that complements other financial aid grants and programs by providing students with the additional funding needed to pay the balance of their tuition.
“Our mission is to make sure that our students have access to academic or workforce education, regardless of their financial need,” WWCC President Chad Hickox said in a news release earlier this month. “The Warrior Pledge program is designed to make sure that the cost of tuition is not a barrier to college. If you are a new student who wants to attend Walla Walla Community College, our Warrior Pledge has you covered.”
The Warrior Pledge program prioritizes recent high school graduates and those who have not attended college previously. The program is designed to serve the needs of all students, but in particular those with no family history of attending college, low-income students and students of color.
Amanda Orcutt enrolled at Walla Walla Community College last fall after taking five years off from college to recover from a rare and debilitating physical condition. She learned from an advisor that she qualified to be a member of the first Warrior Pledge class and has completed her first year at WWCC. She said she plans to transfer her credits to Whitman College after completing the second year.
“I felt as though I won the lottery, and I did,” Orcutt said. She said knowing that two years of her community college tuition is covered “just takes the anxiety out.”
Those interested in attending WWCC this fall are urged to visit the Warrior Pledge website, complete an application for admission and submit their FAFSA or WASFA, if eligible, to the college by the July 1 deadline. Students automatically will be screened for the funding and notified by Tuesday, Aug. 1.
