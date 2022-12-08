It’s never a bad time to get caught up in a good book. It’s also always a great time for some ice cream.
At least those are the messages that library staffs at Pioneer and Garrison middle schools are trying to send their students with the return of the Winter Reading Challenge.
The latest edition of the annual event is underway — having kicked off on Thursday, Dec. 1 — and will run through Friday, Jan 13. Pine Cone Creamery again is partnering with the schools to provide prizes. The grand prize winner will get to name a new flavor of ice cream.
Last year, a student at Garrison Middle School read the most books, but students and staff at Pioneer Middle School read more books overall.
Pioneer Middle School Library Media Specialist Sara Strickland said participation in the event had been high. Staff and teachers are included in the competition again this year. Strickland said this helps encourage participation.
“The teachers get really into it and start competing against each other, too,” she said. “And then they challenge their students. They say, ‘I am going to read three books over Christmas break, how many are you going to read? Can you read more?’ It really fosters more reading.”
The rules of the competition are simple. For every book finished, students and staff fill out a “snowflake” that includes questions about the book.
The student with the most snowflakes between the two schools win the grand prize. Prizes for the top few students with the most snowflakes at each individual school are also up for grabs.
Then, any student or staff with any snowflakes completed get entered in a drawing for more prizes.
Any type of book counts, with one caveat. If a student reads a picture book, the book should be read to someone, such as a younger sibling, friend, or another student. Pets are acceptable choices for students without siblings.
In a new chapter of the competition this year, Strickland has challenged her teaching assistants to read as many picture books to each other as they can. In each class period, Strickland has two teaching assistants. The TA pair with the most picture books read to each other will get a pizza lunch with Strickland.
Two teaching assistants — eighth grader Reese Babcock and seventh grader Phoebe Glaeser — were in in the library Wednesday, Dec. 7, reading to each other.
Both students said the competitive nature of the program makes the event more fun.
“I take part in it because I love to read,” Glaeser said. “But we’re also in a competition … I love competitions.”
Babcock said that’s what makes it a good program.
“It encourages kids to read,” she said. “A lot of kids don’t like to read. But when there’s a competition, kids like competitions. Especially if you can win something.”
Making the event even more rewarding to Babcock and Glaeser though is that they both happen to enjoy reading anyway.
Babcock enjoys comedies.
“I like laughing,” she said.
Adventure and mystery books are Glaeser’s favorites.
“I like reading action and mystery because I like feeling like I am in the book,” she said. “It’s cool to experience it.”
