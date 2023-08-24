Lhamo Sherpa Bhote arrived on Whitman College’s campus Wednesday, Aug. 23, for her fourth and final year as an undergraduate student.
The first time she came to Whitman College, the pandemic had just begun. Originally from Nepal, Sherpa Bhote attended high school in Japan, which is where she learned about Whitman. Despite coming to Walla Walla during a difficult time, she said the school was welcoming to her and other international students.
“Even though there was COVID happening and school was fully online, me and some international students got to come here the first year in the middle of COVID, and that's the supportive aspect of the school,” Sherpa Bhote said.
Because of COVID restrictions, she was unable to visit her family in Nepal for three years and had to move directly from high school to the Whitman campus. While it was a jolting experience, she said the people she met could not have been more welcoming.
“I couldn't go back to my home,” Sherpa Bhote said. “So I came straight to the U.S. and the first year was very fun because there was a small Nepali community — four above me, I was a first-year then — so I had a lot of fun with my Nepali group.”
Sherpa Bhote is a psychology major considering counseling as a career path after graduation. She was one of hundreds of students, staff and faculty on campus Wednesday for move-in day. The college reported that more than 450 first-year students moved onto campus Wednesday.
Payten Kaufman, a sophomore from the Methow Valley, was one of 26 transfer students moving in on Wednesday. She transferred this year from McGill University in Quebec, Canada, and said her mother had attended Whitman College.
“I grew up in a super small town and then moved away and went to a huge city, and McGill's a huge school,” Kaufman said. “It was just super impersonal and I just didn't like living in the city, so I wanted to come back to small-town Washington.”
Kaufman is majoring in international development and hopes to one day work for a nonprofit or find a position abroad with the United Nations. She said she was looking forward to being back at school and getting to know the town.
“I haven’t heard a bad thing about Whitman,” Kaufman added.
Several faculty and staff were available to assist students and their families on move-in day, including Tebraie Banda-Johns, director of the college’s intercultural center.
Banda-Johns came to work at Whitman in 2021 after serving as the senior coordinator for student organization engagement at Boise State University in Idaho. He said if he had one piece of advice for incoming freshmen, it would be to “go all-in.”
“It might be scary, and it might be intimidating to try new things and new experiences, but college is really about new experiences,” Banda-Johns said. “So you get out as much as you put in. If you are nervous or anxious about making connections and going to different events, just go for it. College is a safe place to risk being uncomfortable, and the payout generally is pretty good.”
