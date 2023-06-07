The Department of Philosophy at Whitman College will introduce a new major — ethics and society — starting this fall.
Students who major in ethics and society will explore philosophy through the lens of selected ethical and social issues, according to a news release. Through exposure to a variety of historical periods, areas of the world, and particular topics, students will develop their ability to engage in ethical theorizing — one of the major branches of philosophy.
“We have seen increased student interest in ethics classes during the past decade,” said Michelle Jenkins, associate professor of philosophy and chair of the department. “Fortunately, our current curriculum is robust in this area. Each of our six philosophy faculty members already teach at least one course that will be offered as part of the new major.”
Topics studied may include climate change ethics, criminal justice and punishment, biomedical ethics, animal rights, racial and gender justice and other urgent contemporary issues of both personal and social significance.
The 34-credit ethics and society major also will include a senior capstone experience, where students will take all of their classwork and apply it to an ethical issue in a substantial public-facing project. Students will have the chance to consider the public impact of their studies and develop their skills at communicating complex ethical ideas to a larger public.
“Many of our students are keenly interested in questions of how we ought to act and interact with the people and world around us,” Jenkins said. “While students can explore these questions within the existing philosophy major, the new ethics and society major will allow students to choose a narrower focus of study.”
