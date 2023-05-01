Whitman College has collected $10 million in donations to begin building its new Junior-Senior Village, which is estimated to cost some $30 million.
The college announced in a news release Monday, May 1, that the residential village will include three new buildings, including one named Harvey Hall. It will be built along Boyer Avenue and Marcus Street on the west edge of campus.
Harvey Hall is named after Peter Harvey, the college’s chief financial officer who is retiring later this month. He began at the college as director of administrative services in 1991.
“Peter Harvey’s commitment to this college and to its people over 25 years as CFO is simply amazing,” said Board of Trustees Chair Joe Davis. “We can never thank him enough. But through the generosity of the board and many alumni, we are proud to name Harvey Hall as a representation of his deep and lasting impact on Whitman.”
Davis announced the $10 million in gifts at a dinner on Thursday, April 27, to celebrate Harvey’s career. During his time as CFO, Harvey planned more than $125 million in new construction and renovations of campus facilities, including Hunter Conservatory, Penrose Library and other projects.
“On behalf of the four presidents of the college with whom he closely served, I want to recognize Peter for his trusted partnership, wise counsel and unwavering dedication to the long-term strength of our community and our financial health in support of Whitman students,” said Whitman College President Sarah Bolton. “I am deeply grateful for the generosity of alumni and friends in making possible Harvey Hall as a fitting tribute to Peter’s careful and collaborative planning for campus facilities, including his culminating work for the junior-senior village.”
More than 50 donors contributed to the $10 million that will go toward the project, including Nancy and Greg Serrurier who donated $5 million. They are the parents of 2011 Whitman College graduate Ben Serrurier, and Nancy has served on the Board of Trustees for 15 years.
“The pandemic showed us that students living and supporting one another in community is more important than ever at Whitman,” Nancy Serrurier said. “We were delighted to invest in this vision and to help honor a dear friend and true pillar of the college, Peter Harvey.”
The village will have a “community-focused” design and include park-like outdoor spaces along a restored section of College Creek. If the college is able to keep up with its fundraising goals, the project is expected to break ground in spring 2024.
“Harvey Hall and the larger Junior-Senior Village will strengthen community and student connection in support of the academic and co-curricular experience at Whitman,” the news release stated. “This new addition to the campus community will also remove barriers for juniors and seniors who have difficulty finding affordable quality housing in Walla Walla.”
