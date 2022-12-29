From a young age, Whitman College senior Joy Nina Nampaso, an international student from Kenya, knew she wanted to help women. Though she wasn’t quite sure how.
Before deciding to pursue a biochemistry, biophysics and molecular biology degree, she was interested in becoming a gynecologist.
“My interest in gynecology stems from a love of women and anything to do with women's health care, women empowerment, women's rights,” she said. “And so, I immediately knew if I was going to be a doctor, it was going to be about women.”
She said this passion, in part, came from her upbringing in a village in Kenya.
“I come from a very misogynistic tribe in Kenya,” Nampaso said. “I grew up in a lot of female oppression. And it just really put in my heart to do something related to females. And so that's why I wanted to be a gynecologist. … But I realized that I could still do work with women without being a doctor per se, which I feel like is not compatible with my temperament.”
While she’s not fully sure what field she’s going to work in, she likes the options a strong background and education in science will give her.
“I was always a science child. It just came very easy for me growing up and I liked it,” she said. “I love the complexity of it. And so, when I came to Whitman, I was like, find me the hardest (major) … The more you know and the more you learn, the more you get a (feel) for what you want to do. And right now, for me, it's definitely molecular biology. I'm looking at how I can incorporate tech into it. So, I think post-graduation, I'm most likely going to go into biotech for a few years. See how that turns out but I'm also really leaning towards public health, which is kind of a passion for me.”
In the summer between her junior and senior years, she took her passion to help women back to Kenya with her to bring attention to an issue she feels strongly about: female genital mutilation.
Nampaso said the ritual is common in her tribe in Kenya, and a lot of women from her family have gone through it.
“I didn't go through it, thankfully, but I could have,” she said. “I could have been one of those girls because my dad is from that tribe. The only reason I didn't go through it is because he went to college … So, I wanted to do something around that, and I decided to do an awareness campaign.”
Nampaso held a six-week awareness campaign in her village where she brought doctors and other people educated about the process and held community events designed to engage women in conversation.
She said this was important because discussion about the issue doesn’t happen there.
“There's not really a platform for women to talk about it because it's so normalized,” she said. “So, it wasn't ever a topic that was discussed at important meetings. It wasn't even talked about between women. It's kind of stigmatized, but also accepted as part of tradition. So, it's kind of just one of those things people dance around or beat around the bush about. I knew it was happening. I knew it was traumatic."
Nampaso took a year off after high school to decide what she wanted to do next. That decision process included looking at international opportunities.
“It's something you do, just to have options, you look at schools in Kenya and you look at schools in Africa, and then you look at schools in Europe, or in the U.S. or in Australia or in Asia,” she said. “I think as a young person, your mind wanders and you're curious about what the world has to offer.”
So, in considering schools across the world, how did she decide on Whitman College in Walla Walla?
“Someone who went here, basically was just one of my friends from Kenya,” Nampaso said. "(Someone) who's graduating this semester just told me about how this is a great school and to apply.”
She said her time at Whitman has been good.
“I've had a very positive experience. I haven't spent as much time as other people would because of the pandemic,” she said. “I spent a year doing online school in Kenya once the pandemic started in 2020, and then I came back in 2021. I feel very privileged to be able to go here … and the opportunity to be here to have such a variety of experiences, especially coming from Kenya and not having ever left the country.”
She said it has changed her view of the world.
“You come here, and you meet people from all over the world,” she said. And you just learn about different parts. It just gives you perspective. And it just opens your mind to what you can do. If I was in Kenya, I would only be thinking of stakeholders in Kenya. But now I have a very global mindset, which I think is one of the most important things Whitman has taught me.”
