Weston-McEwen High School in Athena will receive a paved parking lot during the summer that is estimated to cost about $446,000.
The Athena-Weston School Board unanimously voted on Monday, May 15, to approve a bid for $446,073 from Eastern Oregon Contracting LLC, based in Milton-Freewater, with Humbert Asphalt Inc. as the subcontractor.
School board Chair Scott Rogers said the high school’s parking lot, which is currently an open gravel area, had been an issue for a while.
“It’s kind of a mess, and probably a legitimate safety concern in terms of the condition of the facility,” Rogers said. “It’ll give a much better ability to control the site and ensure some organization on-site with a bunch of high schoolers.”
Loren Stroud, the district’s maintenance supervisor, said the project would take about 30 days to complete and would be done at some point during the summer. During construction, everyone will have to enter through the front of the building to get to the gym.
“We are going to have to work around it,” Stroud said. “It’s going to be an inconvenience no matter when it happens, but we will have to work around it that way. We will not be able to allow people into the parking lot while it’s going on.”
The contractor has from Monday, June 5, until the end of August to complete the parking lot.
“This has been on our capital project list for a while and because of the volatility in the market, especially with petroleum products, the district kind of tabled it last year,” Rogers said. “Given where the market’s at, the district decided it was a good time to circle back and get that work done.”
The school board also voted Monday to allow graduating seniors to keep their school-issued Chromebook laptops after graduation.
Students are assigned a Chromebook their freshman year and use the same device all four years of high school. Rogers said the school district wouldn’t be able to get much more use out of the Chromebooks. Students who take their device with them after graduation will be able to use them for about a year before they won’t accept any more updates.
“It just helps the kids have a device as they sort of head on to their post-secondary options,” Rogers said. “I’m excited to see the Chromebook allowing our students to have a good piece of technology as they leave the district and step into their post-graduate endeavors.”
