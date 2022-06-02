ATHENA — The 2022 Weston-McEwen High School graduates crossed the stage Saturday evening, May 28, to receive their diplomas under the thunder of resounding applause.
The night marked a number of things.
The Athena-Weston School District is the first in the Valley this year to have a graduation ceremony, which not only signals the end of these TigerScots' high school careers but the finale of the first full year back in the classroom since COVID-19 struck.
As well, it was also wonderful to be able to have the ceremony back on “the hallowed ground” of the packed high school gym, following tradition once again, Athena-Weston School District Superintendent Ann Vescio said this week.
This year’s class of 54 graduates garnered nearly $500,000 in scholarship and award money, noted Kathy Baumann, the district’s student success coordinator.
At $256,000, senior Aiden Wolf took the lion’s share via a full scholarship from Whitman College and a Umatilla Tribal scholarship.
Class valedictorian Blane Teal received $93,000 in scholarships, $80,000 of that from George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, Baumann said.
Vescio, who is finishing up her first year as the district’s leader, said these students were impressive as they faced a year of closed classrooms and quickly adapted to online learning in their sophomore year.
The group also handled shortened and canceled athletic seasons with grace, she added.
“And rebounded their senior year to finish their high school careers with resilience, pride and an eye toward their bright futures.”
