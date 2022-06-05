Five local middle school students and two adults are set to head to Tacoma this summer for an American Association of University Women Tech Trek camp.
Sponsored by the AAUW-Walla Walla branch, the local party has yet to procure a passenger van to bring the trip to fruition, said AAUW member Judy Peasley.
They have funds available to pay for the use of the vehicle, she said. It is needed July 17 and again July 22-23 for the camp on the Pacific Lutheran University campus.
“Campers from our area typically attend camp on the Eastern Washington University campus, but due to reduced funding across AAUW branches, there will only be one site for the camp this year,” Peasley said, and it’s on the west side of the Cascades.
“In past years, parents have been responsible for transporting their daughters to camp, but this year, due to the distance, Tech Trek WA has committed to providing transportation for the Eastside girls,” Peasley said.
Altogether there are 17 campers attending from the Walla Walla Valley, Tri-Cities and Spokane area, she said.
“Arranging transportation for the whole group is proving to be problematic. Our priority is to arrange transportation for our five Walla Walla campers.”
Tech Trek is one of the few residential camp programs held on a college/university campus designed specifically for girls going into the eighth grade.
To be of assistance, contact Peasley at 509-520-0973 or jcolepeasley@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.