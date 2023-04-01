Students at Walla Walla Valley Academy returned last week from mission trips around the world that taught them valuable lessons and gave them unforgettable experiences.
Over spring break, three groups of students went to three locations — Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Kansas City, Mo., — where they shared the Gospel with the people they met and volunteered for community service projects.
“The goal is to get 100% of our students involved in service somehow,” said WWVA Principal Erik Borges.
He said the students who stayed in Washington instead of going on missions still volunteered in their communities over spring break.
The students raised money for their trips through fundraisers like car washes and a letter-writing campaign to local churches.
Bob Nobuhara, a science and agriculture teacher, joined 23 students on the trip to Costa Rica, where they built a church.
“They built it from the ground up,” Nobuhara said. “Our girls took charge and put it together.”
Izzy Narvaez, a senior who went to Costa Rica, said the work was hard but rewarding.
“I learned a lot about gratefulness,” she said. “The kids’ faces would just light up because of a sticker or something. They were just so grateful for everything and that was good to see.”
Nobuhara recalled a moment during the trip when his students made him proud. The group met a migrant woman and her two small children from South America. They were trying to make it to the border of Mexico and into the United States.
“She had been up at the Nicaragua border and robbed of all that she had,” Nobuhara said. “She told us that she couldn’t enter Nicaragua so now she’s stuck in Liberia wondering what is next. So we were able to offer her clothes and money for food and diapers. They just unloaded all their change, their money and they gave more for this lady so that she would have an opportunity to survive in Costa Rica.”
In the Dominican Republic, a group of 24 students built a wall for the foundation of a church. Briana Toelke, a math and science teacher, said she and her group brought enough food to give to 200 families in need.
“We went with local church members and they showed us who needed it most,” Toelke said. “It was great to see the impact it had on students because they realized how the things they think they need are really just wants.”
Rachel Smith, a senior who went on the trip to the Dominican Republic, said she learned a lot about patience.
“We had over 200 kids, and none of them speak English,” Smith said. “So everyone’s grabbing for your attention and you can’t understand what they’re saying. But overall, it was really fun because you get to connect with people and you’re put in certain situations with people you’re not close with.”
D’mariae Banks, who led a group of five students on the trip to Kansas City, said his group partnered with an organization called Center for Student Missions, which specializes in urban ministries.
His group helped out at a thrift shop for low-income families and sorted fresh produce at a local market that aims to get fresh food to areas that have limited access to affordable and nutritious food.
“The organization we were with made it really clear,” Banks said. “They said, ‘We appreciate that groups come and see the needs, but needs exist everywhere — all over the world. Even if you go back to your local hometown.’”
Borges said WWVA students volunteer in their communities throughout the year, which the school encourages.
“We get calls from organizations that need help or volunteers and we want to be able to be a place that people can rely on and teach our students to be good civic servants to the community, wherever that is.”
