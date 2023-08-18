Walla Walla University recently received a $235,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust to fund undergraduate research on harmful algal blooms.
Students will work alongside researchers from the University of Portland and Willamette University to better understand and more quickly detect algal blooms, which can produce harmful toxins to people and animals.
“The three schools or the four professors all have slightly varying skills and abilities, and our specialties are slightly different,” said Ryan Kenton, who helps lead the University of Portland’s effort to improve early detection methods. “But together, we felt as though we could really improve this research and try something new.”
The university’s portion of the grant will fund summer stipends for WWU undergraduate and graduate researchers, according to a news release from the university.
Cecilia Brothers, assistant professor of biology, said collaboration of institutions across the Pacific Northwest meant more progress toward understanding the impacts of harmful algal blooms.
“At the same time, WWU biology students are immersed into the wider scientific community,” Brothers said.
