Two alumni of Walla Walla University — Brooklynn Armesto-Larson and Howard Munson — were recently selected as the university’s new assistant and associate vice presidents.
Armesto-Larson, who earned her Juris Doctor in 2020 from the University of Oregon School of Law, will serve as the dean of students at WWU. In this role she will be a leader for student conduct and government while providing administrative assistance to the vice president of student life.
“Having grown up in the Walla Walla Valley and attending Walla Walla University myself, I am so excited to join and serve this community that means so much to me,” Armesto-Larson said in a news release about the appointments. “My experiences as a resident assistant and student dean at WWU inspired me to study leadership development while in law school. I’m excited to share what I’ve learned with students and to help them discover the path God has planned for them.”
Armesto-Larson most recently worked as a judicial clerk in Lane County Circuit Court and practiced family law and criminal defense in Oregon.
“Brooklynn’s legal background and heart for restorative justice make her a great fit for this important position,” said Darren Wilkins, vice president for student life.
Meanwhile, Munson will serve as the associate vice president for academic administration. Munson has a doctorate in foreign relations from Washington State University and a master’s degree in U.S. history from Portland State University.
“I am excited about this position because it is at a nexus of so many parts of campus,” Munson said. “I am passionate about the interests of students, about the interests of faculty and staff, and about Adventist education thriving at all levels.”
Munson’s research interests are the U.S. and Turkey in the early Cold War and the Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Middle East.
“Dr. Munson’s extensive experience as a professor and dean, and his love for helping university students navigate higher education make him uniquely qualified for this role,” said Pam Cress, vice president for academic administration. “He comes with high recommendations from former colleagues, and we are excited to see the valuable contributions Dr. Munson will make to our campuses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.