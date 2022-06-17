While no one took a formal count of attendees at Walla Walla University's commencement ceremony Sunday, June 12, there were definitely several hundred people gathered to watch and applaud the school’s 2022 graduates, said spokesperson Aaron Nakamura.
This year was the first time the university awarded doctoral graduate degrees — a dozen – from its School of Social Work and Sociology, he noted.
Those were part of the 100 graduate-degree students receiving their diplomas along with 295 undergraduate students, according to Nakamura.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.