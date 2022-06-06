“We’re tired of marches. We’re tired of vigils. We’re tired of death.”
Those words and many more spoke of strongly felt angst at a student protest at Walla Walla High School on Monday morning, June 6.
Organized by sophomore Quinn McLaughlin, the walkout from classrooms was planned during a flex period, a gap between classes that offers students additional time to get teacher support, to study or to finish a test.
Wa-Hi Principal Ron Higgins said in a letter to parents on Friday, June 3, that as the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, came to light “we collectively grieved again as news began to unfold about the tragedy. On that dark day, 19 students and two staff lost their lives at the hands of a lone gunman.
“For Walla Walla Public Schools, this tragedy strikes at the core of everything we hold dear; the safety and well-being of our educational family. Schools should be safe places for students to thrive and for educators to inspire.
"This heartbreaking event reinforces our school board’s deliberate decision to emphasize and ensure safe and engaging schools for all students and staff as one of the four pillars of our district’s strategic plan.”
Organizers of Monday’s rally, which was not a school district-sanctioned event, wanted to use the moment to address gun violence in schools and encourage enhanced legislation on the matter, Higgins said in his letter, noting information on social media and websites has been encouraging students locally and around the country to organize via a brief school walkout.
And while he appreciated that students leading the action here planned for only a slight disruption of the school day, “a protest should disturb things a little,” he said.
About 125 teens seemed to agree on Monday, gathering on a triangle of lawn adjacent to the Blue Devil Building in an orderly and civil group.
One student read the names of the Uvalde shooting victims, reminding her audience that those fourth-graders represented the future for everyone.
The victims, from age 9-11, were taken out of America’s timeline because of an unbridled passion for the Second Amendment by this country’s gun owners, the speaker said.
“The slaughter of school children is not normal.”
Gun violence is being blamed on mental illness and the color of the shooter’s skin, one student told the crowd, and all that’s given to a mass shooting much of the time is a moment of silence for the victims.
There are too many of those moments, the student said.
“Stop the brutality of the Second Amendment.”
After an announcement of where students can register to vote on Tuesday, June 7, at a desk chaired by the Network of Exceptional Women in the Abbot Street parking lot on the school's campus, the group dispersed to return to class.
From his vantage point of the campus’ perimeter sidewalk, Higgins said the small size of the gathering was not an indicator of the success of the protest.
“It didn’t get diluted by people who just wanted to skip their flex period. The passion was there, and it was evident in the reactions.”
McLaughlin echoed those words.
“I definitely thought a lot of the speeches were really powerful, really emotional. I am glad we got this space for people to come together over this pressing issue.”
He hopes to see the same represented in letters by students to elected officials, McLaughlin said, "to use their voices to say what is needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.