Librarians at Walla Walla Public Schools are working to expand the selection of Spanish books not only for their students but for the community.
This year marked the first Spanish book fair hosted by WWPS and Lectorum, which is the largest Spanish book distributor in the United States. Pioneer Middle School librarian Sara Strickland said ideally the book fair would become an annual event.
“We don’t have a bookstore in the Valley that is specifically geared toward Spanish language books, and especially school-age Spanish language books,” Strickland said.
The book fair at Pioneer Middle School, which occurred Tuesday, March 7, and Thursday, March 9, was the second and final Spanish book fair of the year. The first was hosted last month at Edison Elementary School.
Strickland said the annual book fair hosted through Scholastic, which is the parent company of Lectorum, never offered a wide selection.
“There might be one or two Spanish books,” Strickland said. “Sometimes they send us a little box of Spanish ones.”
Martin Telstad, a librarian at Edison Elementary School who came up with the idea for the book fair after seeing Lectorum’s website, said he and other librarians in Walla Walla have had issues with the lack of Spanish language books.
“Finding books in Spanish isn’t an easy thing to do,” Telstad said. “There aren’t a lot of Spanish publishers out there and a lot of times the quality isn’t very good, and a lot of times they’re more expensive.”
Telstad said while some proceeds from the book fairs would go back to Lectorum, the school district would get to keep a percentage which will be used to buy more Spanish books for school libraries.
“Our Spanish collections are not on par with our English collections,” Telstad said. “A lot of our students choose to read books in both English and Spanish. They generally don’t complain. They’ll pretty much take what they can get.”
Telstad said the book fair wasn’t necessarily about a need for more books in schools but more about providing opportunities for the whole community. Edison Elementary School is a dual-language school with a Dual Language Immersion Program, which includes academic instruction in both English and Spanish.
“At the first book fair, one of the things I heard from a lot of our families was, ‘You have more books in Spanish here than I can get on Amazon,” Telstad said. “We want to really show value to culture and show value to the language that our kids are speaking at home and the language that our kids are learning in school."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.