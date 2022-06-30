￼ piece of Walla Walla history has left the building.
Several pieces, actually, as portable classrooms at Walla Walla High School have been getting hauled off campus, two by two.
On Wednesday, June 29, another pair of portables was hoisted onto extra-long trailers to begin the journey to a new home and purpose.
The collection of long, trailer-like modulars began at the school more than two decades ago, to add much-needed space to the increasingly crowded classrooms, at Wa-Hi and Lincoln High schools, and Pioneer Middle School. It was the same answer school districts all over the nation have applied for years to burgeoning enrollment, a need for more storage or both.
The buildings are generally cheaper and faster to put in place, but can mean heating, cooling, health and environmental problems, plus extra expenses over time, some experts say.
However, one promise by Walla Walla School District administrators in 2018’s $65.6 million renovation and replacement bond campaign was that if voters approved the bond measure, enough permanent space would be created to bring all students and services into main school buildings, noted district spokesperson Mark Higgins.
Washington state funding added about $52.63 million, bringing the bond project’s ceiling to $118 million.
That work is on time and on budget, despite all the challenges involved throughout the pandemic, plus labor and supply shortages, Higgins said.
More space is available at Wa-Hi through the new, 18,000-square-foot science wing and renovation work at all the schools where portables were used. That allows all students to learn inside stick-built buildings, which means they are in a more secure and safe environment, said Mike Kay, the district’s director of facilities and operations.
Not using portables also saves on energy and operations costs, Kay said.
When all is said and done, though, the 13 “temporary” classrooms have answered many needs, from holding classes full of kids, to counseling and administration offices, to health clinics to science classrooms, he said.
With some of those buildings having reached a 20th birthday, Kay said, “We are pretty confident we’ve maximized the life span out of these portables.”
It’s likely that in some Walla Walla families, two generations of students have been inside those modular buildings, he said.
The district is keeping two of the buildings for non-classroom needs. Others have been sold to buyers in the area, including the Walla Walla Fire Department, and the oldest of the buildings will be demolished.
It is an interesting experience, Kay noted, to pull up to the Wa-Hi area at the corner of Abbot Road and Fern Street, once home to the modulars, and realize how much space they took up — space that will now allow the campus to have more adequate parking.
With this work, another bond project goal is crossed off the list, and other things can move forward.
“It’s exciting to see another phase of the project unfold, to get rid of these,” Kay said.
