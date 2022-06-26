Walla Walla Public Schools named its 2021-2022 Staff Achievement Grant recipients.
Awardees receive a $1,500 stipend and five days of paid release time for professional growth activities.
For 40 years, the Staff Achievement Grant program has recognized staff who have been nominated by their peers for exceptional service.
Walla Walla High School science teacher Clayton Hudiburg was cited for helping lead the school’s Grading Coalition and was instrumental in creating awareness about the impact of grading practices. He has played a critical role in helping staff reflect on their own grading practices.
Clayton advises the school’s Green Club and helped secure solar panels for the new science building. He is also trained in AVID, was formerly the head wrestling coach and serves as the Science Department head. Nominators: Mary Burt and Braden Hisaw.
Lead behavior specialist Jennifer Matson has been an educator for than 20 years and has had several roles during her nine years in the district. She is lead behavior specialist and serves as lead mentor for the new elementary counselors. Nominators: Eric Matson, Christy Krutulis, Barb Casey and Maria Garcia.
Melissa Bates, Green Park para-educator in the Life Skills REACH room, “consistently shows her love for the special-needs students she serves ... She has a calm and consistent nature.”
Bates led a school-wide National Autism and Downs Syndrome Day that included decorating the halls with colorful posters, artwork and information. Nominators: Janifer Sams, Amy Hartford and Esther Angotti.
District office substitute coordinator Shari Strickland ensures there are substitutes in the building every day and takes charge in supporting the hiring and training of substitutes.
In the spring, Strickland decorated the district office to show appreciation for all of the substitutes by creating a Hall of Appreciation. More than 40 substitutes stopped by and walked the Hall of Appreciation, which featured jokes, puns, WWPS water bottles and candy. Nominators: Susie Golden, Veronica Esparza, Pam Jacobson and Nichole Michels.
Wa-Hi science teacher Peggy Payne, 15 years with the district, “has the unique ability to set and hold high academic standards, tailor educational experiences to individual student needs and foster an environment of belonging.”
She has taught AVID, freshman science, AP biology, physical science for agriculture, biotechnology and plant biology. “Peggy has unbelievable energy and enthusiasm for teaching. Stop in her classroom and students are up on their feet engaged with the scientific method.” Nominators: Kim Cassetto, Clayton Hudiburg and Jessica Johnson.
“These outstanding staff members have excelled in their craft in supporting our vision of developing Washington’s most sought-after graduates,” said Assistant Superintendent Chris Gardea.
The program started in 1988 to recognize teachers and support staff for superior performance, innovation, exemplary leadership and exceptional service.
