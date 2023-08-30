Walla Walla Public Schools recently announced a new volunteering program called Volunteer in Person, or VIP, to make volunteering through the school district an easier process.
VIP features an online volunteer management system. Anyone interested in volunteering, whether they’re a parent, grandparent, community member or local businessperson, can visit the school district’s website and click on the VIP logo to view volunteering opportunities.
During the strategic planning process last school year, the district received feedback from stakeholders and staff about expanding volunteer opportunities and streamlining the process, according to a Monday. Aug. 29 news release.
“Goal 4 of our new strategic plan — Vision 2030 — is centered on leveraging partnerships with families and the community,” Superintendent Wade Smith said. “We know we can’t do this alone, that is why we are committed to maximizing family engagement and enhancing volunteer opportunities across our schools.”
Volunteers will have to complete an online onboarding and background check process. Participants can also sign up to be notified when their assistance is needed with a specific event.
Volunteer opportunities include tutoring, mentoring, chaperoning, assisting teachers, having lunch with students, helping out in the office and more.
Beth Swanson will be the district’s volunteer coordinator through the Communities in Schools nonprofit organization. She created the VIP website and will be working with schools to find out where they need help.
“We are focused on enhancing all aspects of the educational process,” Swanson said. “VIP allows volunteers to choose the type of volunteer experience they would like to have, how much time they want to commit and where they would like to help out.”
If someone has previously signed up to volunteer and gone through a background check in the last two years, they will automatically be enrolled in the new VIP system and receive an email notifying them of their next steps to complete the process.
Anyone who wants to become a volunteer can sign up at wwps.galaxydigital.com.
