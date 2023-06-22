A committee that was tasked with finding ways to improve the Walla Walla School District’s outdoor athletic facilities is recommending the school board include a six-year capital levy on the February 2024 ballot.
The outdoor athletic facilities committee was formed after coaches and parents made a presentation to the school board in March that requested improvements. Renovations were recently made to academic facilities through a 2018 bond approved by voters, which included the stipulation that no bond money be used for athletic improvements.
“We made sure to maximize that resource and did not spend a dime on outside athletic facilities even though we knew there was a need at the time and that need wasn’t going to go away,” said Superintendent Wade Smith. “At some point we had to come back and revisit that need.”
At the school board meeting on Tuesday, June 20, the committee presented two six-year capital levy options to the school board. The "comparable plan" would bring in a total revenue of $15,225,947 to the school district, while the "comprehensive plan" would bring in $19,398,000.
For taxpayers who own a median-priced home, which is about $411,000, the comparable levy would cost about $156 a year. The comprehensive levy would cost almost $201 a year.
Committee member Lawson Knight said the district has never had a capital levy before.
“We would couple it with our learning levy,” Knight said. “So we would go to our voters and say, ‘Will you please take money from your property tax assessment and let us do this great stuff for a period of time?’”
Committee members at Tuesday’s meeting said the comparable plan would bring the district’s athletic facilities up to standard with similar-size school districts in the same conference.
This would include an artificial turf junior varsity field at Walla Walla High School, new tennis and pickleball courts at Wa-Hi, an all-weather track at Pioneer Middle School, resurfacing of the Garrison Middle School track, baseball and softball lighting and a JROTC Raider course.
The comprehensive plan would include the same improvements as the comparable plan but would add field lights at the artificial turf JV field, replacement of the west court at Garrison Middle School’s tennis courts, and more bleacher capacity at the proposed sports complex.
Both plans would include a multi-sport complex at Wa-Hi. The committee recommended that the district stop using Borleske Stadium. The stadium is owned by Whitman College, Walla Walla Public Schools and the city.
“There is some opportunity, as I understand it, to sell the school’s interest in Borleske and take that interest and leverage it into some additional dollars that could be used for this project,” said committee member Robert King.
The district also plans to go after $550,000 in local and state grants for the project, which would reduce the cost to taxpayers.
Committee Chair Don Davis said the 2018 bond had allowed academic, music, theater, art and science needs to be met, and it was time to do the same for athletics.
“I really believe that we as a community owe it to them to increase our facilities to give them a competitive advantage,” Davis said.
The school board took no action on the matter at Tuesday’s meeting. Smith said that during the next few months, the committee and school board would conduct community outreach sessions to find out how community members feel about the two proposed plans.
