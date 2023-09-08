Walla Walla Public Schools is considering changes to its policy on boundaries between staff members and students in the wake of a possible grooming incident between an elementary student and paraeducator.
The situation was investigated by Walla Walla Police Department and the school district and led to the resignation of the paraeducator.
At the Sept. 5 board meeting, Superintendent Wade Smith said the policy and procedure had been reviewed by several entities, including the district’s legal counsel, Walla Walla Police Chief Chris Buttice, the Washington State School Directors’ Association and the board’s policy committee.
“The current board policy and procedure generally align with most of the school districts across the state,” Smith said. “Our current policy and procedure right now is applicable to all state law guidance, but I think there’s a lot of opportunities for us to make further refinements and improvements.”
Smith said the updated policy would improve reporting mechanisms, promote the use of the Safe Schools reporting line, provide a more extensive list of boundary invasion violations and spell out a clear expectation for students and staff to immediately respond to reports and take them to the human resources department.
The policy would also include an annual training for staff that can be accessed by students, parents and coaches. Currently, the district provides training once every three years, which is what the state requires.
“I really think it just adds a whole lot more context and a whole lot more substance to our current policy,” Smith said. “We’ve pretty much taken it in all contexts, and I don't think you’re going to find a current district policy procedure more robust.”
The current policy is available at tinyurl.com/3dntuzyw, and a draft of the updated policy, which is subject to change, is available at tinyurl.com/bdcmt7a8.
School board member Eric Rindal suggested reviewing the policy annually, making changes as needed based on the past year’s complaints or violations.
“Maybe once a year the board needs to sit down and go through the (reports/complaints) and say, ‘OK, does our policy cover these? Were our policies followed?’”
School board member Ruth Ladderud suggested the board also keep a list of "boundary violations" and review it annually.
Smith said if the district needed extra resources to stay on top of student safety and boundary violation concerns, they would be willing to do that.
“As we really get out there, we need to make sure we’re proactively protecting our kids,” Smith said. “That’s going to take some extra staff together to make sure that we respond swiftly, quickly and thoroughly to all these complaints or reports that are potentially made.”
Tuesday was the first reading of the revised policy. The board plans to discuss the revisions further and get more feedback before its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, when it will decide whether to adopt the changes.