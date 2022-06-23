Walla Walla Robotics makes its return this summer, and registration is now open for the Lego Powered Machines and the Lego WeDo Robotics camps June 27 to July 1.
A second camp will also run July 11-15.
Lego Powered Machines camp will introduce students to the mechanical and structural principles of how levers, wheels and axles, pulleys, gears and other fundamentals work.
Students will work individually to build their own machine and then collaborate with another student, bringing their work together for a final product.
Lego WeDo camp will give students a hands-on project to show them how science can come to life.
Students will learn using Lego bricks and kid-friendly software to enhance their understanding of engineering and technology.
Students will work in teams of two to create engineering concepts that will be programmed and animated.
No prior programming experience is necessary.
To learn more about the program or to register for a camp, visit wallawallarobotics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.