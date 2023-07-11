Walla Walla Public Schools recently received a grant that will bring in a total of $1.6 million to the district during the next three years.
The Stronger Connections grant, provided by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, was awarded to 12 districts in the state. The grant is the result of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act with a focus on investing in children and family mental health services. Walla Walla was selected from a pool of 54 applicants.
Christy Krutulis, director of teaching and learning, said the grant will be used to support the core initiatives of Vision 2030, the district’s new strategic plan. She said the three main investments will include the district’s partnership with Community in Schools, Hazel Mental Health and Universal Design for Learning (UDL) implementation.
“The district's partnership with Community in Schools provides dedicated staff across campuses in order to support increased parent, family and community involvement and engagement.” Krutulis said.
Hazel Mental Health is a free mental health services program for students that includes short-term therapy visits and care coordination. Through this program, students will have access to teletherapy services at home or at school.
The grant will also help with the district’s implementation of UDL, which is a framework that guides how educators create lessons and learning environments to improve access, rigor and engagement.
“The outcome of all three aspects of the Stronger Connections grant, aligned to our new strategic plan, will help advance our vision toward developing Washington's most sought after graduates,” Krutulis said.
