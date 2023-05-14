Walla Walla Public Schools is in the process of creating its budget for the 2023-24 school year and preparing for the financial "cliff" that will be left when Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding runs out.
Janette Jeffris, director of fiscal services, said the district has been preparing for this cliff for the past three years.
“The district has been proactively preparing for this well in advance and has greatly softened the 'cliff' by reducing expenses in preparation,” Jeffris said. “For this reason, we are not facing the disruptive layoffs and deep budget cuts that many across the state are realizing right now.”
At the most recent school board study meeting on Tuesday, May 9, members discussed possible solutions for the cliff that will be left after the third and final round of ESSER funding is spent. Superintendent Wade Smith said about $3.9 million remains to be spent in ESSER III funding, and it must be spent by the end of the 2023-24 school year.
While this school year (2022-23) is projected to end with a fund balance of $9.32 million and the next school year is projected to end with a fund balance of $9.8 million, the 2024-25 school year is expected to end with a fund balance of $8.34 million.
“We’re trying to build that capacity knowing that the cliff is coming,” Smith said.
In the upcoming school year, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for district staff is expected to increase 3.5% and stay at that level for the next school year as well.
The district also is expecting to gain about $14 million during the upcoming school year from its education programs and operations levy, although rates have dropped to about $2.20 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation — down from $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The levy, which was approved by voters in 2020, will be back on the ballot in February 2024.
“The bulk of our levy is buying people — buying the AP honors classes, the extra support staff, all the basic ed, art, band, drama, choir, music," Smith said. "As their salaries increase by 3.5% and roll-up costs and insurance costs and retirement rates, we’re not seeing that same level of increase in the levy. A 1.5% increase doesn’t cover COLAs and other costs associated with what we’re buying — everything from basketball uniforms to drama props and an instructor.”
Smith said the district will receive additional Learning Assistance Program (LAP) funding from the state that will soften the ESSER cliff. LAP provides funding to districts for supplemental instruction and services for students who aren’t meeting academic standards.
Because the district was able this year to obtain more accurate numbers of how many students qualify for LAP high poverty funding, the district will receive more money through the program.
“It never made sense how we could have 70% free or reduced lunch at the elementary school, then six years later we’re at 35% or 40% at the high school,” Smith said. “It’s not because those kids’ families all ran into lumps of money that got them out of free or reduced lunch — we just couldn’t get them to fill out the form. But for the first time ever, we have accurate data.”
Over the past three years, the district has slowly eliminated 66 positions in preparation for the funding cliff. According to information presented at Tuesday’s meeting, basic education and support staff ratios are now in line with similar districts.
Historically, the district brings in 110% of the projected revenue and spends only about 98.5% of projected expenditures. Jeffris said the budget’s numbers would likely change over the coming weeks as the school board discusses it more. The school board plans to approve the budget on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
“As OSPI updates district allocations based on new legislation and the recently-approved operating budget, there are bound to be adjustments that will be made,” Jeffris said. “We will also be fine tuning the budget as we gather more information."
