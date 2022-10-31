Thanks to a new partnership between Walla Walla Public Schools and five public universities and colleges, some Walla Walla High School and Lincoln High School graduates will be able to apply for college knowing they will be accepted.
The Guaranteed Acceptance Program is an agreement between various school districts across the state and Washington State University, Eastern Washington University, Central Washington University, Western Washington University and Evergreen State College.
Under the program, which began in the 2021-22 school year as a pilot program, students from the participating districts who have a GPA of 3.0 or higher and are on track to complete their core college academic requirements are guaranteed admission to the five participating institutes of higher learning.
Walla Walla Assistant Superintendent Chris Gardea said the program is a win for students planning to attend college after graduating.
“I think it’s a great resource for our students,” Gardea said. “It’s removing barriers. It’s a way to create a seamless path for many of our students entering higher education. So, we are excited for all the opportunities this would provide.”
In addition to those state schools, Walla Walla schools also have a private agreement with Pacific Lutheran University for the same deal.
The Guaranteed Acceptance Program does more than just assure acceptance.
It also allows for some data sharing between the school districts and the five partner universities,” Gardea said.
The colleges will get information on which students, as juniors, have a qualifying GPA and are on track to graduate.
This will help the colleges reach out to students and parents and introduce the program.
The colleges can also help students ensure they are taking the classes needed to fulfill all requirements.
Eastern Washington University Director of Admissions Jana Jaraysi said EWU already offered guaranteed admission to students with GPAs of 3.0 or higher.
She said the new program allows the five institutions to market the program together.
“All of the universities involved have had some sort of guaranteed admission based on GPA,” Jaraysi said. “What the (Guaranteed Acceptance Program) enabled us to do collectively is all agree upon one commutative GPA … It’s formalized what we have done in the past and now it is in a more collective effort.”
She said it also allows the five higher-education institutions to deliver an important message to high school students in the state.
“Students here in Washington state, we want them,” Jaraysi said. “We want our Washington students to pick one of us and find the right fit.”
If students meet the requirements and apply for the schools, they will receive acceptance letters from all of them. Then, Jaraysi said, admission counselors will work with students helping them decide what school is the best fit.
Jaraysi said during the pilot year of the program, about 200 students applied to EWU through the program. She said she expects the number to be higher this year.
While Walla Walla Public Schools is the only district in the area officially part of the Guaranteed Acceptance Program, Jaraysi said EWU continues to Guarantee acceptance to all students in the state with 3.0 GPA or higher.
Students in other districts should reach out to their school of choice to see if they offer a similar program.
Jaraysi also stressed that students who do not meet the GPA requirement should communicate with schools and apply. While a 3.0 GPA is the requirement for guaranteed admission, students with lower GPAs will still have their applications reviewed and considered as normal.
More information on the Guaranteed Acceptance Program can be found at bit.ly/WaGap.
