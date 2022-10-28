After the state Department of Health rescinded some COVID-19-related requirements for school, Walla Walla Public Schools, too, will be relaxing some protocols.
COVID-19 vaccine requirements for staff and volunteers will be lifted as of Nov. 1.
Also, the district will no longer require students or staff to isolate for five days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Andrea Delong, the school district’s director of health services, said the new COVID-19 rules will look like those for other illnesses.
“If students are sick at school with symptoms, we will contact those parents, just like we do with any other respiratory illness,” Delong said. “Those students will go home and come back when those symptoms are better. We are sort of aligning our polices with other respiratory illnesses.”
“We are going to ensure kids aren’t allowed to be here with a fever and make sure they are without a fever for 24 hours before they return,” she said.
School Superintendent Wade Smith said the changes are coming as COVID-19 numbers at Walla Walla schools remain low.
"While local health authorities anticipate schools may witness a bump in cases as we approach the typical cold and flu season, we have experienced very low numbers of COVID incidents across our campuses, averaging about one new case per day over the last few weeks," Smith said.
While some protocols are being rolled back, others are staying in place. The district will continue to publish its daily COVID-19 dashboard at bit.ly/coviddashwwps.
The dashboard lists the number of COVID-19 cases at each school daily.
Also, COVID-19 testing for students and staff will continue.
Delong said the district will continue to communicate with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health. And should COVID-19 numbers increase in the area and at schools, she will work with the department on what action to take.
