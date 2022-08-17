Walla Walla School District was awarded a $2.25 million after-school education grant, spanning the next five years, spokesman Mark Higgins said this week in a news release.
The district will receive a $450,000 annual allocation for the life of the grant.
The 21st Century Community Learning Center award will be used at Berney, Edison, Green Park and Sharpstein elementary schools, beginning in September.
The programs are federally funded, to support community learning centers and provide academic enrichment during non-school hours for children, particularly students who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools.
These activities help youth meet standards in core academic subjects, such as reading and math, plus offer students a broad array of enrichment activities that can complement their regular academic programs, Higgins said.
CCLC programs also can provide literacy and other educational services to the families of participating children.
Here, the Walla Walla Public Schools programs will focus on increasing academic performance in core content subject areas through literacy and STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, opportunities.
Work will also focus on social-emotional skill development in the areas of initiative, teamwork, responsibility and problem solving, Higgins said.
The district also uses community partnerships in after-school programming, including the following:
- Sustainable Living Center — Using the Walla Walla Valley Farm 2 School program, SLC engages students in after-school outdoor learning spaces, including garden projects.
- Walla Walla Symphony and Walla Walla Music Organization — This collaboration teaches audio engineering and sound design concepts to students to make podcasts and music compositions.
- YWCA Walla Walla — The Mariposa leadership program for fifth-grade students centers on creating student leadership
- Community Resilience Initiative — In conjunction with WWPS, CRI will conduct an original research study on after-school participation and its effects of youth resilience.
The newly awarded elementary program sites will be managed and directed by William Hammond, who has served as 21st CCLC site coordinator at Garrison Middle School for 10 years.
Hammond successfully engaged hundreds of under-served young people in some of the most exciting after school STEM projects and activities, including drones, high altitude weather balloon launches, robotics and 3D printing, Higgins said.
