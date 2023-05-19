The Walla Walla Public Library is using a $17,000 grant to help area students prepare for college and work through the maze of financial aid and scholarship applications.
Mary Lubbers, a library technician, said the funds came from a state grant that was awarded to a few other Walla Walla organizations this year, including Walla Walla Community College and Blue Mountain Action Council (BMAC).
The Financial Aid Information & Career Pathway Resource Room is open every weekday during library hours and has information about paying for college, certificate programs, career preparation and other education and career-related topics.
Lubbers said the library wanted to do something new and different from what other organizations were doing with their grants.
“We were all trying to figure out how to not do the same thing over and over,” Lubbers said. “And we had the space to do a full resource room for people to come and get help with what they needed.”
The resource room not only has information about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WAFSA), but there are two times a week when a staff member is in the resource room to help patrons with applications.
Lubbers said the resource room is not only for high school or college students, but also non-traditional students.
“They have folders on SEATech pathways and college-bound scholarships that are specifically for kids that are already in school, but the FAFSA’s for anybody,” Lubbers said. “And we’re going to be here to help anybody that wants to come in.”
FAFSA is a national application that prospective college students fill out to find out how much financial aid they qualify for. Meanwhile, WAFSA is Washington state’s financial aid program for those who do not file a FAFSA application because of their immigration status or because they are undocumented.
The library partnered with BMAC for this project, which is helping get the word out.
“Part of the grant was partnering with a community organization and BMAC was probably best-positioned for this kind of thing,” Lubbers said.
Melissa Rodriguez, director of outreach at Walla Walla Community College, also serves on the Walla Walla Asset Building Coalition Board and Commitment to Community Advisory Board for BMAC. She plans to speak at the library’s Big Idea Talk series this October to teach listeners about financial aid applications.
She said BMAC also is hoping to arrange for WWCC outreach staff to visit the resource room on a regular basis to help visitors.
“WWCC has contracted with BMAC as partners in the House Bill 1835 Financial Aid Outreach Pilot project,” Rodriguez said. “We received funding and have hired financial aid outreach staff to be stationed at the high schools helping with financial aid application completions. Their focus is on adults and non-traditional students.”
The resource room has handouts, books and several files of information that visitors can make photocopies of to take home.
“This is really useful for parents of high school age children, high school students who are looking to learn more about their options, and adults who are curious about higher education opportunities and resources,” Rodriguez said. “They also have some great information in Spanish.”
Lubbers said the library also has staff on hand who speak Spanish and can give one-on-one assistance to patrons.
“The goal is to help as many people as possible. And now with the WASFA and things like that … It’s such a great thing that Washington’s providing and nobody knows about it,” Lubbers said. “I think if we have one person that comes in here and fills out the FAFSA, it will have been worth it.”
