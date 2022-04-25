With Prospect Point Elementary School Principal Barbara Casey headed to take over as director of special education for Walla Walla Public Schools in July, officials have been in search of candidates to take Casey’s place.
On Monday, April 25, the school district announced Michele Deardorff, Maia Fastabend and Christine Schumacher as finalists for the position and invited parents, staff, community members and students to meet the candidates.
Meet-and-greet sessions from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Prospect Point library will allow attendees to complete candidate feedback cards and be present for all three candidate sessions.
Interpretation services will be available.
Thursday’s sessions in the school library are as follows:
• 4 p.m. Michele Deardorff
• 4:20 p.m. Maia Fastabend
• 4:40 p.m. Christine Schumacher
Deardorff has been literacy coordinator at Union School in Juvenat, Haiti, for the past 10 years. There she oversees the school-wide literacy program, including curriculum development.
Deardorff taught third grade at Union School for three years and was a third grade teacher in Nampa, Idaho, for three years. She has a master’s degree of education in reading and a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education, both from Northwest Nazarene University. Deardorff is fluent in Haitian Creole and is also literate in Spanish and French.
Fastabend is currently the principal of Gib Olinger Elementary School in Milton-Freewater, a position she’s had for two years and where she was assistant principal the previous two years.
Fastabend also has eight years of experience as a middle school math teacher. She earned her administrator license from Concordia University in Chicago, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Cincinnati and a Bachelors of Arts in education from Eastern Washington University.
Schumacher is an administrative intern at the White River School District in Buckley, Washington. She has been a graphic design teacher there for eight years. Schumacher also taught business and marketing courses at Sumner High School for eight years and the same at Davenport High School for two years.
Schumacher has a master’s in educational leadership and a Bachelor of Arts in business and marketing, both from Eastern Washington University.
