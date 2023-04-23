Students at all five elementary schools in Walla Walla now have the chance to play soccer, thanks to a new program that began Monday, April 17.
The soccer program, which was funded by a donation from Chevrolet of Walla Walla, is a co-ed program for fourth and fifth grade students, operating under the umbrella of the 21st Century after-school program.
“I’ve had to order three or four different soccer sets for the kiddos just because there’s such a huge interest in soccer,” said Green Park Elementary Principal Cesar Hernandez.
Hernandez said hundreds of students had signed up for the program — in fact, there are three new soccer teams at Green Park elementary alone.
The program ends on Thursday, May 18. Hernandez said games are at 3:15 p.m. every Monday and Thursday.
This is the first year the school district has been able to offer an elementary soccer program, and Hernandez said he hoped to keep it going in the future.
“The plan is to continue to have this for years and years to come with the great relationship we have with Chevrolet,” Hernandez said. “They’ve been supportive, letting us know that if there’s anything we need to let them know. The district has also been very supportive of the program.”
He said that Jaime Tiscareno, general manager at Chevrolet of Walla Walla, came to him and said he wanted to do something to engage more students at the elementary schools.
Tiscareno himself has two kids at Green Park Elementary, one of whom is currently participating in the program.
“When I was growing up, it (soccer) wasn’t around for us as far as elementary school,” Tiscareno said. “You have middle schools that have these things and high schools have their sports, and in elementary there is nothing.”
The school district is providing transportation for all children who may need it, while the donation funded the purchase of nets, soccer balls, uniforms and other equipment for all five schools. Tiscareno asked that the amount of the donation not be disclosed, saying the program was about the kids — not the money.
“We do it for the school,” Tiscareno said. “We’re not doing it for the recognition. We just did it because we thought it needed to be done. We were lucky to be a part of it.”
