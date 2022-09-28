Walla Walla High School students seeking time outdoors can now step outside the commons building and hang out in the new Dick Neher Plaza.
School Superintendent Wade Smith said he’s thrilled to honor the late Wa-Hi principal and former state legislator by naming the plaza after Neher as well as creating a new scholarship in his name.
Neher served the Walla Walla School District for 34 years before retiring in 1990, but he remained active serving students until his death in 2018.
In fact, shortly before his death, Neher played a key role in shaping and promoting a bond measure to upgrade the Wa-Hi campus.
Neher “was instrumental in being a source of wisdom and advice when it came to the bond measure,” Smith said. “He was a staunch supporter of the renovation of the beloved Wa-Hi campus over its destruction and replacement with a new facility.”
“He was an advocate for keeping that historic look and feel … keeping that collegiate campus feel to the Wa-Hi campus,” Smith said.
Neher narrated an informational video encouraging voters to approve the bond. The video was viewed “thousands” of times, Smith said.
Three earlier bond measures had failed, including one which would have turned the high school into a single multi-floored building, rather than its current dispersed campus.
Located outside the student commons building and cafeteria, the plaza features an outdoor sitting area and lounge. It’s large enough allow add temporary seating for special events, such as Wednesday’s open house and dedication ceremony, which attracted more than 100 people who applauded at the mention of Neher’s name.
When Smith asked how many in the crowd either worked with or studied under Neher, more than half raised their hands, including recently retired Wa-Hi Principal Ron Higgins, who said Neher hired him.
“I was hired as a math teacher in 1985,” Higgins said. “Four years later, he hired me as young assistant principal to be a teammate of his.”
Higgins, who was Wa-Hi’s principal from 2017 until his retirement in June of this year, said Neher’s leadership was very helpful to him as a young teacher.
“He had empathy,” Higgins said. “He could understand the challenges of the job and what it was like to be a teacher, a young teacher in particular. I felt supported in every way as I stumbled through things as a new educator trying to learn the craft.”
Neher and his wife, Marilyn, who passed away in 2012, had two sons, Bob and Mike.
Mike Neher spoke at dedication ceremony during the open house recalling how his father’s former students often told him what an impact Dick Neher had on their lives.
“People would approach Bob and me and said, ‘You dad saved me,’” Mike Neher said. “He would do whatever was necessary to ensure his students’ success.”
The Neher Family, in partnership with the district and Blue Mountain Community Foundation, have established the Dick Neher Legacy Scholarship. Smith said the endowment will supply one or more scholarships annually to graduating Wa-Hi seniors.
