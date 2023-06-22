Walla Walla High School was recently approved for a six-year accreditation by the Association of Educational Service Districts of the State of Washington.
The district announced Wednesday, June 21, that the school’s application for accreditation had been approved.
“Your students, staff, community members and school team are to be commended for earning this accreditation status,” said Accreditation State Coordinator Carolyn O’Keeffe in her letter to Principal John Schumacher. “We look forward to hearing of your continued successes.”
Washington State school accreditation was developed to ensure the state’s high schools were adequately preparing students for college. The accreditation process supports a long-term vision for a performance-based educational system that aligns accreditation requirements to the continuous improvement of student learning, achievement and growth.
A news release from the district said the Association of Educational Service Districts commended Wa-Hi for the inclusion of all stakeholders — including the voices of traditionally underserved students — into the creation of the school improvement plan.
"The state agency also noted Wa-Hi has a collaborative culture where all voices are heard," the release stated.
